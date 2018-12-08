Go
HSFF 2018 week 16 Middletown vs. Aliquippa (PIAA 3A State Championships) highlights
Posted 11:37 PM, December 8, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 10:16AM, December 7, 2018
Middletown: 0
Aliquippa: 35
