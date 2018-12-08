Man in hospital after early morning shooting in York, police considers suspect dangerous
York – York City Police Department investigating an early morning shooting.
The shooting happened on the 300 block of West King Street at 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say Victor Pagan, 35, suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the head. Pagan was taken to York Hospital and is in stable condition.
The shooting was targeted, according to police.
Police are looking for 39-year-old Juan Jose Torres Correa of York.
Correa is considered armed and dangerous according to authorities.
Police say Correa may be driving a gray Honda Accord, with plate number KFR5854.