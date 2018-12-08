× Man in hospital after early morning shooting in York, police considers suspect dangerous

York – York City Police Department investigating an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of West King Street at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say Victor Pagan, 35, suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the head. Pagan was taken to York Hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting was targeted, according to police.

Police are looking for 39-year-old Juan Jose Torres Correa of York.

Correa is considered armed and dangerous according to authorities.

Police say Correa may be driving a gray Honda Accord, with plate number KFR5854.