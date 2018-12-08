× Oklahoma University’s Kyler Murray wins Heisman trophy

NEW YORK CITY — Oklahoma University quarterback Kyler Murray was named the 84th winner of the Heisman trophy on Saturday night.

According to Heisman.com, Murray is the 10th Sooner to be named a Heisman finalist. He is also the second straight quarterback from the school to win the award, after Baker Mayfield won it in 2017.

The junior led Oklahoma to a 12-1 record, the Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In 13 games, Murray has completed over 70 percent of his pass attempts for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 123 times for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Murray is also talented on another field: the baseball diamond. He was selected with the 9th overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. He then signed a contract with the team which allowed him to play one final year of football.

Murray, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, were named the Heisman finalists on Dec. 3.