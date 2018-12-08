Roots for Boots and Crossfit Hanover hold fundraiser to support veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, York County, Pa. -- Crossfit Hanover and Roots for Boots hosted a fitness fundraiser to help support veteran, Jeremy Jacoby on Saturday.

The 23-year-old veteran spent time in Iraq and Egypt. Jacoby was paralyzed from the waist down from chemical exposure while on duty.

The proceeds of the fundraiser are going toward an "action-track chair" to help Jacoby play with his three-year-old son.

The action track-chair costs roughly $10,000.

This year, the organization hopes to raise $15,000 for the veteran.