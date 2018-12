× Single-vehicle crash into Specialty Bakers in Perry County

MARYSVILLE  BOROUGH, Perry РA vehicle crashed into the Specialty Bakers on this morning.

State police say the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on the 400 block of South State road.

The northbound and southbound are lanes are currently closed while police investigate the incident.

There are no injuries according to police.

Newport State Police are investigating.