Clouds clearing overnight as slightly warmer temperatures move in tomorrow!

SLEEPY SUNDAY: High pressure remains in control for the rest of the weekend. Unfortunately, thanks to the winter weather system to our south we’ve had cloudy skies all day today. It’s been the perfect Sunday to cuddle up on the couch with a warm blanket and watch football. With temperatures plummeting down into the mid to low 20s last night and cloud cover today, we have struggled to warm out of the low 30s. Clouds will slowly clear tonight as that system exits east and temperatures will warm for the start of a new week. Though we ended the weekend on a gloomy note, at least we didn’t have to deal with any snow or rain! The next couple of days remain pretty quiet, weather wise.

BRIGHTER NEWS NEXT WEEK: Temperatures at night all week long will still likely remain in the 20s, but daytime highs will be much warmer than what we’ve been dealing with all weekend long. Sunshine will be returning Monday as clouds break up and we’ll kick off a new work week on a brighter note! The first half of the work week will likely remain below average although abundant sunshine will be present. Looking ahead to the later half of the work week we will really begin to warm things up! Another system will impact us by next weekend, but even before then we could shoot for the upper 40s Thursday and Friday. Timing of rain showers is still being fine-tuned but expect some rain likely by this coming Friday and Saturday. No snow in the near future thanks to temperatures likely staying above average!

Jessica Pash