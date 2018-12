× Crews battle house fire in Ephrata Borough

EPHRATA BOROUGH, Lancaster – Emergency crews battled a house fire this morning in Ephrata Borough.

The fire broke out at 7:37 a.m on the 2000 block of West Franklin Street.

According to Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, West Franklin Street and South Oak Street between Main Street and Fulton Street are closed while crews are on the scene.

No injuries are being reported according to Emergency Management Agency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.