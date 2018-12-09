× Man charged with murder by delivery of drugs in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin – A man faces charges for the death of another male in Dauphin County.

On July 6, 2018, the Lower Paxton Police Department reported to a hotel on the 1000 block of Briars dale Road for an unresponsive male.

Authorities found the male victim deceased.

An autopsy report revealed that the man died from a drug overdose.

Following an investigation by the Lower Paxton Township Police, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the Dauphin County Drug Task Force authorities arrested Tyrell Coates Jr.

Coates was serving time in Dauphin County Prison for unrelated charges.

Authorities say Coates was charged with murder by delivery of drugs. He was arraigned on December 5th.

Coates remains in Dauphin County Prison. His bail is set at $100,000.