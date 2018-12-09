× Vehicle crashes into Mister Hotshine in Lancaster

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. – A woman was injured after she lost control of her vehicle at a car wash in Manheim on Saturday.

According to police, the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Mister Hotshine on the 1400 block of Manheim Pike.

Police say the woman was leaving the section of Mister Hotshine for exterior washes and shifted the vehicle from neutral and back into gear.

Authorities say she lost control of the car, drove across the traffic way and crashed into a second building.

The force of the impact caused the vehicle to drive into the second building of the car wash and destroy a support column say police.

The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.