Annville man wanted for illegally recording employer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Annville man is wanted for illegally recording his employer.

Jamie Wagner, 35, is facing interception and disclosure or use of wire, electronic, or oral communications charges.

On November 15, police were informed of a potential wire tap violation which reportedly occurred inside Carlisle Borough.

An investigation led to charges against Wagner, after it was found that he had recorded a phone conversation between himself and his employer without the knowledge or consent of the employer.

Wagner then emailed an audio copy of the phone conversation to multiple people in the business.

Anyone with information related to Wagner’s whereabouts is asked to contact to Carlisle Police Department.