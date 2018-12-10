Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Route 30 crash in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- UPDATE (3:54 p.m.): The individual killed Monday morning on Lincoln Highway East has been identified as 26-year-old Alimber Rios, the coroner confirms to FOX43.

The coroner says Rios was on his bicycle on Route 30, near Ronks Road, when he rode into the side of the tractor trailer.

UPDATE (8:40 a.m.): A person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on Route 30.

Around 5:30 a.m. on December 10, police were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East.

It was found that a tractor trailer traveling westbound struck a bicyclist who was entering the roadway from the north side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials don't believe he was wearing a helmet.

At this time, there is no indication of reckless driving, but the accident remains under investigation.

The road is estimated to be closed until 10 a.m.

Police have confirmed a bicyclist was struck by a tractor trailer that was traveling westbound. Officials tell me the bicyclist was a male, in his 30’s, and was pronounced dead on scene. They believe the driver of the tractor trailer did not see him. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/9pG1zOPn7Q — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 10, 2018

UPDATE (7:30 a.m.): The coroner is on the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash on Route 30.

Currently, police have a portion of Lincoln Highway East closed between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.

Police have a portion of Lincoln Highway East shut down between Ronks Rd. and Soudersburg Rd., no official conformation yet... but we’re told it’s a pedestrian involved crash. Coroner is on the scene. Watch @fox43 for an updated live report in just a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/qGBqLqdBld — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 10, 2018

PREVIOUSLY: All lanes of Route 30 are closed due to a crash.

The road is closed between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.

All lanes CLOSED - Crash on US 30 between Ronks Rd & Soudersburg Rd. #EastLampeterTownship Lancaster Co — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) December 10, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.