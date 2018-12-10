× Elizabethtown man facing charges after having sexual contact with minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown man is facing charges after it was found he had sexual contact with a minor.

Austin Keller, 19, is facing involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, and indecent assault among other related charges.

On September 16 around 8:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person in a wooded area in the Shady Oak Drive development in Mount Joy Township.

Police located Keller and an 11-year-old girl.

An investigation revealed that Keller had sexual contact with the victim on several occasions during the previous month.

On September 17, Keller was arraigned and released on unsecured bail of $25,000.

Now, he is facing charges.