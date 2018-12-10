× Elizabethville man facing charges for secretly photographing, recording people in public places

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethville man is facing charges after he secretly took photographs and recorded unsuspecting people in public places and posted the images and videos online.

David Oris, 32, is facing criminal use of a communication facility and invasion of privacy charges for the incident.

On June 21, the owner of Anytime Fitness in the 200 block of Newberry Parkway in Etters contacted police and reported that a previous member of the gym, later identified as Oris, was suspected of posting several pictures and videos of different members of the gym online.

It was noted that the pictures and videos were mostly of female members of the gym, and made reference to specific body parts.

Additionally, it appeared that the people in these images and videos were unaware they were being photographed or recorded.

Then, it was found the photographs and videos were posted to a Tumblr account identified as “publicvoyeurspy.”

A review of the account revealed over 700 pictures and videos in various locations, such as fitness centers or retail stores, and followed the same pattern as those taken at the gym.

It was found that three photographs depicted a fully nude adult male while in the locker room of a fitness facility.

Police found that in several of the videos posted to the Tumblr account, personal identifiers, such as visible tattoos, are seen, allowing officials to identify Oris as the content creator.

On June 28, police spoke with Oris at the Gold’s Gym in Manchester.

It was found that Oris was a member of the gym and attended regularly, including the day the photo of the nude man was posted.

Oris admitted to police that he made the Tumblr account “publicvoyeurspy” and posted the images and videos from a cell phone that he used to take the pictures and recordings.

Police seized Oris’s cell phone, and executed a search warrant on his Tumblr account.

A total of 1,701 images and videos were found associated to the “publicvoyeurspy” account, with nearly all focusing on specific parts of both men and female bodies.

Over the course of the investigation, 21 people were able to be identified from the content posted to the site that was captured by Oris.

Police conducted 12 interviews will all the victims relaying that no consent was given for these pictures and videos to be taken.

Now, Oris is facing charges.