× Harrisburg man charged with attempted murder, arson, in domestic incident

HARRISBURG — A 27-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children, and other offenses after a domestic incident Sunday on the 1400 block of Reily Road, according to Harrisburg Police and court documents.

Demetrius Adams is charged with five counts of attempted homicide, five counts of risking catastrophe, five counts of arson, three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats, police say.

According to police, Adams went to the home of a former girlfriend, where an argument ensued shortly after his arrival. Adams allegedly began throwing items around the home, damaging several windows. He then allegedly followed the victim upstairs and began striking her in the face and head. He then displayed a kitchen knife, pointed it toward the victim, and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Adams then went to the first floor of the residence and began lighting the window curtains on fire, according to police. A witness outside the rear of the home saw Adams through the window, police say. When Adams saw the witness, he fled from the scene, police say.

The witness then reached through the window and extinguished the flames, according to police.

Adams was taken into custody Monday morning at 4:15 a.m.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 20.