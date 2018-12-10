Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (December 10, 2018)
Chambersburg Police are taking a new approach in catching criminals.
Police are asking members of the public to register home surveillance cameras with the department. They will then create a database of all local homes and businesses willing to participate, so they know where to find evidence in case of a crime.
So far, police have been able to track a suspected killer and a car they’re using via the surveillance video.
FOX43’s Ashley Paul has the latest on FOX43 News At Ten.
Also at 10, the search continues for a 46-year-old man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s mobile home on fire.
Police are looking for Douglas Kesecker who they say fled in a maroon Chevrolet Equinox, bearing a New York license plate.