Today on FOX43 News First at Four, Governor Wolf helped kick off the first Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week event. The statewide initiative is set to distribute naloxone and provide assistance to residents suffering from opioid-use disorder by picking up a free naloxone kit from the Dauphin County State Health Center.