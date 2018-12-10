× Man accused of trying to get loan from Lancaster credit union with false ID

LANCASTER — Manor Township Police have charged a New York man with forgery, identity theft and other offenses after they say he attempted to obtain a loan from a Lancaster credit union with false identification.

Michael Serulle, 41, of the 600 block of West 135th Street in New York City, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, police say.

He is accused of using a counterfeit driver’s license in an attempt to get a loan from the Members 1st Credit Union on the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue on Nov. 1. The branch manager notified police shortly after Serulle left. Police found him in the area and detained him.

Serulle had a small amount of heroin in his possession at the time of his arrest, police say. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.