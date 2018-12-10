Man convicted in 2017 shooting death of Hugo Garcia-Hernandez

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man has been convicted in connection to the 2017 death of 35-year-old Hugo Garcia-Hernandez.

Jose Ferrufino, 50, was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and burglary. A jury found Ferrufino acted on premeditation and with specific intent to kill, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

In March 2017, Ferrufino shot Garcia-Hernandez in the victim’s home on Pennsy Road.

During the night of the shooting, witnesses told police they saw a light-colored pickup truck leave the property, which was traced to Ferrufino. Police went to a camper where Ferrufino had been staying and found blood-stained clothing and a zip-tie consistent with evidence at the crime scene, authorities said. He told police that he was asleep around the time Garcia-Hernandez was killed but an investigation revealed he was in his truck using a cellphone before and after the homicide.

Police also learned of prior incidents between Ferrufino and Garcia-Hernandez over a relationship involving the now-deceased man and Ferrufino’s wife.

“I credit the jury was for being very attentive and involved; they were extremely engaged in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman said after the verdict. “In my opinion, they fulfilled their duty as they should have.”