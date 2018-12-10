Man faces simple assault, unlawful restraint charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 25-year-old man has been charged with simple assault and unlawful restraint following a domestic incident in Harrisburg.

Police were called to a home on Forster Street Friday around 5:35 p.m for a non-active domestic. The victim then spoke with police.

It’s alleged that Amir White grabbed the victim by her arms and slammed her into a door. Police say the victim was able to escape but White followed her, in which he allegedly threw the victim on the ground, into a wall and onto a couch. White is also accused of placing his knee on the victim’s chest and holding her down for several minutes.

White then fled the scene after allowing the victim off the couch.

He was taken into custody Saturday at his place of employment.