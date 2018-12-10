× Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Susquehanna Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Harrisburg man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Susquehanna Township Sunday night.

The accident occurred on North Front Street at Tuscarora Street just before 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Michael Powers, 52, died at the scene, police say.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the investigation should contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265.