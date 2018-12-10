More dry days ahead before showers finally break the rain free stretch

DRY FOR A FEW MORE DAYS: Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to fall quickly into the 20s. Breeze is light to calm. It’s another very cold morning, with frosty areas likely again, as lows bottom out in the lower 20s. A few upper teens are possible too. Plenty of sunshine helps to push readings to near 40 degrees. Strong energy produces more cloud cover Wednesday, holding lows in the middle and upper 20s. More clouds mix in and out of the sunshine, however, temperatures climb to near 40 degrees once again. Southeast flow sets up Thursday bringing more clouds to the area. A weak disturbance could produce a few snow flurries, or light snow showers for parts of the area, otherwise, expect lots of cloud cover. Because of the overcast skies, temperatures are held in the upper 30s. We finally see showers return, after a dry stretch. Rain is likely to move in late morning Friday and continue into the weekend. Highs are in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Widespread showers continue for the first part of Saturday, before becoming scattered by afternoon. Temperatures begin mild in the lower 40s and have no problem climbing to the upper 40s. A breezy north wind is expected too. Big differences on the modeling with regards to temperatures. There are likely to be tweaks to the forecast as the week goes on. An isolated shower Sunday is possible but the threat is very low. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 40s. More clouds move in for Monday, but it is dry with highs in the 40s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist