× Penn State’s 2019 visit to Maryland will be a Friday night game

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s Big Ten Conference visit to Maryland next season will be a prime-time, Friday night matchup, according to the Terps’ football account on Twitter.

The game will be played on Sept. 27, 2019, at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

The official kickoff time has not yet been announced, nor have TV coverage plans.