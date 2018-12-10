Penn State’s 2019 visit to Maryland will be a Friday night game

College Football: Penn State Nittany Lion mascot with fans in stands during game vs Indiana at Beaver Stadium.
State College, PA 9/30/2017
CREDIT: Rob Tringali (Photo by Rob Tringali /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)
(Set Number: X161419 TK1 )
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s Big Ten Conference visit to Maryland next season will be a prime-time, Friday night matchup, according to the Terps’ football account on Twitter.
The game will be played on Sept. 27, 2019, at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
The official kickoff time has not yet been announced, nor have TV coverage plans.