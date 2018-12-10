× Police: 18-year-old suffers head, facial injuries after running into the side of a school bus in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday after he ran into the side of a school bus in Columbia, police say.

The man was crossing the first block of North Third Street by the alley just before 3 p.m. when he hit the left front quarter panel and mirror of the Graybill Inc. school bus, according to police. As a result, he was transported to an area hospital with head and facial injuries.

The man is in stable condition, police add.

The school bus was carrying two kindergarten students at the time of the incident.

No other injuries were reported.