Police search for man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s mobile home on fire

YORK COUNTY -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 46-year-old man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend's mobile home on fire in Newberry Township.

It's alleged that Douglas Kesecker, of York, set the Cassel Road home on fire before fleeing the area in a maroon Chevrolet Equinox. Officers located Kesecker's vehicle but he fled, police say. The vehicle has unknown New York registration plates.

Police were initially dispatched to the 700 block of Cassel Road just after 1:17 p.m. for a report of a suspicious individual. While en route, officers were advised that heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of the residence, according to police.

Upon arrival, police learned that Kesecker was seen in the Chevrolet Equinox in front of the residence prior to the fire -- he allegedly left within minutes a witness observed smoke.

Police say an officer saw the vehicle in the 3400 block of York Haven Road but Kesecker fled.

There's no indication that Kesecker poses any immediate danger to the public, police add.

Anyone with information on Kesecker's whereabouts should contact Newberry Township Police.

