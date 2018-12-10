× Police: York man was under influence of marijuana while driving with two children prior to crash

YORK COUNTY — State Police have charged a 26-year-old York man with child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, after a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night on Interstate 83 North in Hopewell Township.

Markus Earl Brown Jr. is also charged with DUI, driving under a suspended or revoked license, and reckless driving in connection to the incident, which occurred at about 9:51 p.m.

Brown had two children, a one-year-old boy and a four-month-old girl, in the back seat of his GMC Envoy at the time of the crash, police say.

According to police, Brown was driving north on I-83 when he struck the rear end of a Dodge Grand Caravan, disabling both vehicles. Brown told police he was reaching into the back seat to retrieve a pacifier for one of the children and took his eyes off the road prior to the crash.

Police say the trooper talking to Brown detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle and on Brown’s breath. Brown also exhibited dilated pupils, police say.

Brown denied smoking marijuana while driving, but admitted he had smoked earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaint.

A search of Brown’s vehicle revealed a plastic baggie and a small grinder containing suspected marijuana, which Brown admitted belonged to him, police say.

Brown also admitted he was driving with a suspended license and had been arrested for DUI in Maryland in 2015, according to police.