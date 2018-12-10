× Reading man accused of forcing Lancaster man to withdraw $100 from ATM

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 27-year-old Reading man is facing charges of robbery, unlawful restraint, theft, and terroristic threats after Manor Township Police say he forced a man to withdraw $100 from his ATM account under threat of injury.

Yury Madrid-Yedallah is still at large after being charged last Friday, police say. He is accused of going to the victim’s home between 1 and 6 a.m. and demanding the victim withdraw the cash. Madrid-Yedallah told the victim, with whom he was acquainted, that if he did not comply, Medrid-Yedallah would “beat him up.”

He then drove the victim to the bank, where the victim withdrew the cash, police say. The victim then drove Madrid-Yedallah back to his home on the 2100 block of Stone Mill Road, where Madrid-Yedallah exited the vehicle and drove off in another car with an unidentified man, according to police.

The charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller. There is currently an active arrest warrant out for Madrid-Yedallah, police say.