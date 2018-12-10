× Red Lion man found dead in creek in Chanceford Township

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, York County — State Police are investigating the death of a Red Lion man.

Allen Stover, 78, was found dead in Beaver Creek in Chanceford Township Monday, according to State Police. First responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Dellinger School Road, which runs along the creek, around 10:15 a.m.

State Police are investigating Stover’s death as accidental. The cause of death is pending autopsy results, State Police say.