Remembering victims of Pittsburgh synagogue, Thousand Oaks shootings in York Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Members of the Jewish faith in York County remembered the victims of the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

Dozens of people gathered at the York Jewish Community Center on this last night of Hanukkah and Human Rights Day.

They shared stories, lit menorah candles, and celebrated their differences.

It was a night about celebrating one another and the human rights people share.

"We light this candle in honor of the public servants and elected officials who devote their lives to the public," said Mayor Helfrich and State Sen. Kristin Phillips Hill.

"It is a tremendous opportunity for the community to come together and to celebrate the various cultures," said Mark Lewin, a local who made a special menorah for the event. "There's 11 branches on the tree. 11 branches represent the 11 victims in Pittsburgh. There's 18 glass leaves on it."

"It was started as just a symbol of Hanukkah and then as a tribute to those 11 souls lost in Pittsburgh," said Liz Arbittier, an artist who helped make the menorah.

People also remembered the 12 victims of the Thousand Oaks bar shooting in California.

They wrote kind words on post cards, messages that will soon be sent to those communities.

"We thought it would be a celebration on one hand and then we need to remember," said Dani Fessler, CEO of the JCC. "How wonderful it is to learn from other experiences, other cultures, other beliefs, languages. We should celebrate, embrace that. That's the message tonight."

The special menorah will be shared by both the Jewish Community Center and Temple Beth Israel.