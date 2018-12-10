Coroner on scene of pedestrian-involved Route 30 crash in Lancaster County

Posted 5:57 AM, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:33AM, December 10, 2018

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (7:30 a.m.): The coroner is on the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash on Route 30.

Currently, police have a portion of Lincoln Highway East closed between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.

PREVIOUSLY: All lanes of Route 30 are closed due to a crash.

The road is closed between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.