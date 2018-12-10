× Coroner on scene of pedestrian-involved Route 30 crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (7:30 a.m.): The coroner is on the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash on Route 30.

Currently, police have a portion of Lincoln Highway East closed between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.

Police have a portion of Lincoln Highway East shut down between Ronks Rd. and Soudersburg Rd., no official conformation yet… but we’re told it’s a pedestrian involved crash. Coroner is on the scene. Watch @fox43 for an updated live report in just a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/qGBqLqdBld — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 10, 2018

PREVIOUSLY: All lanes of Route 30 are closed due to a crash.

The road is closed between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.

All lanes CLOSED – Crash on US 30 between Ronks Rd & Soudersburg Rd. #EastLampeterTownship Lancaster Co — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) December 10, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.