Coroner on scene of pedestrian-involved Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (7:30 a.m.): The coroner is on the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash on Route 30.
Currently, police have a portion of Lincoln Highway East closed between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.
PREVIOUSLY: All lanes of Route 30 are closed due to a crash.
The road is closed between Ronks Road and Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.
40.040800 -76.213147