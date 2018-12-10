Staying dry and chilly through the work week

STARTING THE WEEK: We continue our cool, but dry trend to start the week. Clearing any residual cloud cover through the morning, mostly sunny skies dominate. Temperatures steadily rise toward that 40-degree mark by the early afternoon, but afternoon highs in many spots will hold just shy with light breezes to start the work week.

STAYING DRY: We grab the 40-degree mark both Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the low-20s. Clear nights continue, allowing hard frost and freezes overnight. Sunny skies dominate the afternoons with continued light breezes. By Thursday, temperatures rise a couple degrees both in the morning and the afternoon with increasing cloud cover late in the day ahead of our next rain maker.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Rain chances move in on Friday, timing between morning and the afternoon still up for debate with current guidance leading towards the morning hours, lasting throughout the day. Highs reach the mid-40s as light rain falls across the area, heaviest currently anticipated in our southern tier counties. Showers continue into the early part of the weekend before drying out a bit heading into Sunday. Highs stay in the mid-40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long