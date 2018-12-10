× Ten United Methodist churches in Harrisburg to consolidate

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Ten United Methodist churches in Harrisburg are going to consolidate, according to the Susquehanna United Methodist Conference.

As of April 2019, Derry Street UMC, First Harrisburg UMC, Grace Penbrook UMC, Riverside UMC, Rockville UMC, St. Mark’s UMC and Trinity Penbrook UMC will be all under the leadership of the conference.

“This is an initiative to dream bigger than any current individual congregation. This is an opportunity for each church to assess their congregation’s ministry potential and to unlock resources through our connection with and through one another,” said Rev. Barry Robison, Harrisburg District Superintendent. “This is the time to apply adaptive solutions and design thinking in order to be faithful in reaching new and more diverse people in new ways in Harrisburg for Christ. People from the ten participating churches will have the opportunity to collaborate together in order to be a greater witness in and around Harrisburg.”

The conference says its exploring sites around Harrisburg for new campuses.

Special consideration is being given to Camp Curtin Memorial Mitchell UMC and Grace Harrisburg UMC due to the historical nature of these buildings, the conference adds.