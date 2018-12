Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL, Cumberland County -- With football in the books, winter sports takes center stage.

Since taking the helm in 1984, head coach Larry Kostelac, has been the center piece of the Trinity boys basketball team's success.

As the shamrocks tip-off the new season against York Catholic.

Kostelac finished the 2017 season with 699 wins.

The Shamrocks net their coach win number 700, in their 64-34 win over the Fighting Irish.