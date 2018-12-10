× Two Lancaster residents charged in alleged theft from East Lampeter Twp. home

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two Lancaster residents are accused of stealing several boxes of ammunition, a compound bow and a crossbow from a home in East Lampeter Township.

Catherine Jurkiewicz, 23, and Dustin Hibner-Grogg, 24, faces charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, police say.

Police were alerted of the alleged theft on November 28.

Jurkiewicz and Hibner-Grogg are currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison.