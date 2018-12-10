× Two men arrested following alleged carjacking, pursuit with police

HARRISBURG — Two men were arrested Sunday after they allegedly led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit that followed a carjacking in Harrisburg.

One man, 18-year-old Trequan Howard-Shank, is also accused of striking an officer with a closed fist during the pursuit.

Police initially responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a reported carjacking.

The victim told authorities that he was approached by 6-7 young males, hit on the side of the head, and was kicked and punched while on the ground. The males then allegedly took his phone and drove off in his vehicle.

The vehicle was located on Mayflower Street but the driver attempted to flee, in which he struck a garage in the 1500 block of Vernon Street. Two males then fled on foot and ran out of view.

Later, police came across two males walking in the 300 block of South 17th Street. Officers patted then down, in which police found a BB-gun on Howard-Shank. It’s alleged that he pulled away and struck the officer with a closed fist and fled. Police say Howard-Shank was then detained — the victim’s cell phone was also on his person.

Police note Christopher Ocana complied with officers’ commands and was cooperative. He had a black ski mask in the his jacket pocket, police say.

Police add that the victim positively identified the two men as his assailants.

Howard-Shank has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated assault, robbery and escape.

Charges against Ocana include robbery – threat of immediate serious bodily injury, robbery of a motor vehicle and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.