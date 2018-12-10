× Woman accused of stealing $6,680 from Carlisle business where she worked

CARLISLE — A 30-year-old Cumberland County woman is facing felony theft charges after police say she stole more than $6,000 from her employer in October.

Carlisle Police say Brittany Lambert stole $6,680.54 from a business on the 900 block of East High Street on Oct. 23. The business owner reported that five separate cash deposits were missing and the money unaccounted for, prompting a police investigation.

Lambert is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking.