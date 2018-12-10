× Woman at Lancaster dry cleaner accused of punching co-worker during argument about pants

LANCASTER — A 57-year-old Lancaster woman was cited for harassment Friday after police say she punched her co-worker at a dry-cleaning business in the face during an argument about pants.

Altagracia D. Alcantara, of the first block of Park Lane, was cited by Manheim Township Police after the incident, which occurred at Yorgey’s Cleaners, on the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue, at about 6 a.m.

Police say Alcantara and the victim, a 76-year-old co-worker, were arguing over how a pair of pants should be handled when Alcantara punched the victim in the face.

The victim did not require medical attention, police say.

The citation against Alcantara was filed at Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller’s office.