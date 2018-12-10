Woman struck by minivan in Ephrata, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY — A 62-year-old woman sustained “significant injuries” after she was struck by a minivan in Ephrata Monday, according to police.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street.
Police say a 91-year-old woman was operating the minivan during the crash.
Preliminary investigating showed that the pedestrian was crossing the roadway at a location not in a marked crosswalk, police state.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Ephrata Police.