York County Coroner seeking bereavement volunteers
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner is seeking to add bereavement volunteers to their Compassion and Care Team.
These volunteers would be non-paid and would be working directly with adult surviving family members who have experienced the sudden and/or traumatic death of a loved one.
Volunteers will not be employees of the York County Coroner or York County, and would not be participating in death investigations.
If interested, you are asked to send a resume to the York County Coroner at:
118 Pleasant Acres Rd. Suite C
York, PA 17402
Resumes are due by January 2.
39.962598 -76.727745