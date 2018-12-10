× York County Coroner seeking bereavement volunteers

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner is seeking to add bereavement volunteers to their Compassion and Care Team.

These volunteers would be non-paid and would be working directly with adult surviving family members who have experienced the sudden and/or traumatic death of a loved one.

Volunteers will not be employees of the York County Coroner or York County, and would not be participating in death investigations.

If interested, you are asked to send a resume to the York County Coroner at:

118 Pleasant Acres Rd. Suite C

York, PA 17402

Resumes are due by January 2.

@YCoCoroner is seeking to add bereavement volunteers to their Compassion and Care Team. These individuals would be NON-PAID volunteers who will be working directly with adult surviving family members who have experienced the sudden and/or traumatic death of a loved one. (1/4) — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) December 10, 2018