2 children suffer minor injuries after being struck by pickup truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Two elementary school students were injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while walking to school in the area of South Ann and Chesapeake Streets in Lancaster, according to police.

The children, a 7-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, are siblings, according to Lancaster Police. They were on their way to Washington Elementary School when they were struck by the truck, police say. The boy actually slid under the truck, but was not crushed, police say. He said he had elbow and knee pain from where he hit the ground, according to police.

The girl also complained of pain due to being struck, police say.

The childrens’ injures appear to be minor, according to police.

The driver of the truck, identified as Santos Negron, 63, of Lancaster, allegedly told police he was driving south on Ann Street and turning onto Chesapeake Street when the accident occurred. He said he did not see the children because of a sun glare on his windshield, police say.

Negron will be cited for Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk, according to police.