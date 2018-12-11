Another calm day on tap for Wednesday before end of the week rain and snow chances!

CALM AND QUIET WEDNESDAY: Winds will likely calm down after picking up tonight for a brief period of time. Generally clear skies and calm winds overnight means frigid cold temperatures by tomorrow morning. Even the lightest winds will knock our wind chill values down into the low 20s and teens. The rest of tomorrow will feature much of the same weather as today, except more cloud cover. Temperatures will once again try to make a run for the 40s, but will likely stay shy of 40 by a few degrees. Morning sunshine will be wiped out by clouds increasing through the day tomorrow. Even despite the cloud cover, I think we could still reach that 40 degree mark in a few spots. Unfortunately, we won’t be ditching the clouds anytime soon after Wednesday, we’re tracking out both rain and snow chances for the end of the week.

TROUBLESOME THURSDAY: Old man winter is back with our next chance of some snow showers! In recent model runs, we have been watching a developing clipper system that could bring a few flakes our way for late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. The good news is, most of the winter weather (if not all) will remain north of the turnpike. Snowflakes will be mainly confined to Mifflin, Juniata, Franklin, and Perry counties. Aside from a dusting to a light coating, we aren’t expecting any major snow accumulation, and even that light coating will melt by the time we get to the afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the low 40s for Thursday afternoon, but I think the clouds won’t clear too much as rain is on the way for the weekend.

ANOTHER WET AND WEARY WEEKEND: We will kick off Friday morning on a dry not before showers move in by late morning or early afternoon. Friday will feature warmer temperatures than the entire rest of the work week as we climb into the mid 40s for highs! Showers will continue through the rest of Friday making for a dreary end to the work week. Unfortunately, the rain doesn’t stop with Friday. Pushing into the weekend, showers should continue for most of the day on Saturday as well. Temperatures will still continue to warm with even warmer air for Saturday than Friday. Most models show showers drying up late on Saturday, but there is still a chance for some lingering wet weather into Sunday as well.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Jessica Pash