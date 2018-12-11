Another chilly afternoon, eyeing snow and rain chances late this week

STAYING CHILLY: We get a near copy of yesterday for Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures struggle to hit 40-degrees by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and calm winds. Temperatures overnight drop well into the low-20s and upper teens once again. A few more clouds move our way Wednesday, but we stay dry. Even with the additional cloud cover, ahead of our next storm system we’ll gain a couple degrees. Low-40s will be the norm for the middle part of the work week.

FEW SNOW SHOWERS: A few snow showers move in before sunrise Thursday morning, especially north of the turnpike. A dusting to light accumulation will be possible, but will melt in the afternoon. Highs reach the low-40s once again under mostly sunny skies. Winds could be occasionally breezy, but overall not adding that much of a chill heading into the weekend.

RAIN MOVES IN: Another punch of moisture impacts the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend. Light rain moves in late in the morning into the early afternoon from southwest-to-northeast. Rain becomes steadier with light downpours throughout the evening and into the overnight. Showers continue into Saturday before drying out in the latter half of the day. Highs both Friday and Saturday head up into the mid-to-upper 40s before drying out by Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long