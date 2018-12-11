Community mourns loss of Boiling Springs Tavern bartender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - People are now mourning the death of Michael Powers, the man hit and killed by a car on North Front Street in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County over the weekend.

Powers was the head bartender at Boiling Springs Tavern for 24 years. The Tavern's General Manager Kevin Rockwood says Powers' death is a void that will not be filled, as Powers was a part of who the Tavern is.

"He had an amazing ability to make everyone feel welcome," said Rockwood. "If it was your first time here or 100th time here."

Susquehanna Township Police have identified the driver as Tanya Darr, but no charges have been filed. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Susquehanna Township Police Department.