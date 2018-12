× Crews on scene of fire at WellSpan Philhaven in West Cornwall Twp.

LEBANON COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a fire at WellSpan Philhaven in West Cornwall Township, according to dispatch.

No injuries have been reported, dispatch says.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m.

WellSpan Philhaven is a non-profit behavioral healthcare organization.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.