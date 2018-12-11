× Dick Naylor, owner and founder of York County’s Naylor Wine Cellars, has died

YORK COUNTY — Dick Naylor, owner and founder of Naylor Wine Cellars, has died, his family confirmed Monday in a Facebook post.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you that our beloved owner, Richard H. Naylor passed away last night, peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones,” the post reads. “He lived a full and fearless life, one that few people get the chance to experience. He was an innovator and a visionary, a pioneer for the wine industry in Pennsylvania, and a champion of Big Band Music. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, mentor and employer. He was loved by so many and a fierce friend who was willing to help anyone in need.

“Mr. Naylor, we will miss your smiling face and warm heart. Thank you for teaching us about living life to the fullest and enjoying every moment. Thank you for showing us how to turn our dreams into reality as you so often did. Thank you for showing us that true success is building up the people around us and family is the most important thing. Thank you for being you. There was never anyone like you and there will never be another.”

Naylor and his wife, Audrey, founded Naylor Wine Cellars in 1978, according to the company’s website.