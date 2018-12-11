× Dover man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to minors

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to minors.

Randy Sackett, 42, is facing opening lewdness, indecent exposure, and corruption of minors charges for the incident.

On April 2, a teen met with police to report a sexual assault.

The teen told police that her friend was at her home for a sleep over when Sackett contacted the teen via Facetime.

During that Facetime conversation, Sackett exposed his penis to the teen and propositioned her.

Then, he allegedly began waving his penis around, in what appeared to be a doctor’s office.

Sackett did not know that the teen’s friend was present.

On another occasion, the teen and her friend stayed over at Sackett’s house.

During that time, the teen and her friend were staying overnight in the basement, but Sackett kept calling the teen over to the staircase to expose himself to her.

Then teen told investigators that this type of abuse began when she was four-years-old.

Now, Sackett is facing charges.