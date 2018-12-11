× Harrisburg mother, daughter charged in alleged stabbing attack

HARRISBURG — A 36-year-old Harrisburg woman and her daughter were both charged with aggravated assault and burglary after police say they attacked a man with knives in Bellevue Towers on the 2400 block of Market Street Monday night.

Yezaria Vigo was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and burglary, while her daughter, Keyshla Carrero, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of burglary.

Bail was set at $30,000 each.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:18 p.m. The victim told police he was standing outside Bellevue Towers with his girlfriend when he was approached by a man, who engaged in a fistfight with the victim.

When the fight ended, police say, the victim and his girlfriend entered an elevator to return to their apartment in the Towers. When the elevator door opened, the victim and his girlfriend were confronted by the male, along with Vigo — the man’s mother — and Carrero, his sister.

Police say Vigo and Carrero attacked the victim with knives. Vigo allegedly stabbed him in the back, while Carrero cut his left hand.

The victim and his girlfriend attempted to run to their apartment, but Vigo and Carrero allegedly kicked the door opened and continued the attack. The victim fled the apartment to draw the suspects away from his girlfriend, and was able to elude them.

Police later found the victim and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Vigo and Carrero were arrested at their apartment after they were positively identified as the attackers, police say.