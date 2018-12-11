× Lancaster County man accused of head-butting, spitting at police

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 21-year-old Stevens man is facing charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a fight outside his home last month.

Nathaniel Good is accused of fighting two other men outside his home on the 1600 block of North Reading Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.

When officers arrived, Good allegedly attempted to head-butt one officer and began spitting on two others. He continued spitting at officers after he was taken into custody, police say.

He also allegedly threatened the officers and their families, according to police.

Good was taken to Lancaster County Central Booking, where he was arraigned. He was transported to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.