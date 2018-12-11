× Lebanon woman cited for animal neglect after police say she was not caring for her dog

LEBANON — A 22-year-old Lebanon woman has been cited for animal neglect and other violations after a police investigation of a claim that she was not caring for her dog.

Nahomi Rivera, of the 200 block of East Cumberland Street, was also cited for her dog’s lack of a current license and its lack of rabies vaccination, according to Lebanon Police.

Police investigating a complaint discovered a dog locked in a cage in Rivera’s basement. The animal was covered in feces and had been inside the cage for at least two days, police say.

The dog was removed from Rivera’s custody, according to police.