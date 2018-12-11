Man wanted in connection to York City shooting that injured juvenile

YORK — A 21-year-old man is wanted on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that injured a juvenile in York City.

The shooting occurred on the evening of November 28 in the 900 block of Hay Street. Police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to York Hospital.

Police are looking for Dajuan Williams Banks, also known as “Dae-Dae.”

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

