O's reportedly pick Brandon Hyde to be next manager; GM denies report

LAS VEGAS — The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly found their next manager.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman tweeted that the Orioles are “closing in on hiring” Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde. Minutes later, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Hyde “will” be Baltimore’s next manager.

All of this transpired during a Winter Meetings media session with Mike Elias, the team’s executive vice president and general manager.

Elias denied the reports. As the session continued, the media circled back as news of the hire flashed up on MLB Network, which was on during the meeting, according to The Athletic’s Dan Connolly.

Elias then called the report “premature,” Connolly wrote.

Hyde, 45, has spent four seasons as a member of the Cubs coaching staff. He served as the team’s first base coach the previous three years and was the organization’s bench coach in 2014.